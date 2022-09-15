WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ( WSC Quick Quote WSC - Free Report) announced the acquisition of the dry rental storage fleet from Concord, CA- based Container Solution. With this acquisition, WSC will now have additional 1,200 portable storage containers and mobile offices. The terms of the deal were not yet disclosed. The stock fell 0.33% on Sep 14 after the news release. Acquisitions to Drive Growth
WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Buys Container Solution's Fleet
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC - Free Report) announced the acquisition of the dry rental storage fleet from Concord, CA- based Container Solution. With this acquisition, WSC will now have additional 1,200 portable storage containers and mobile offices. The terms of the deal were not yet disclosed.
The stock fell 0.33% on Sep 14 after the news release.
Acquisitions to Drive Growth
Over the past several years, WillScot Mobile Mini has been on an acquisition spree. It has a strong track record of business integrations generating significant synergies. On Jul 13, the company announced that it had acquired the rental fleet and related assets of Modulease Corporation, modular space and portable storage provider in Northeastern US.
Again on May 16, it announced the acquisition of Elite Modular Leasing and Sales, Inc. The deal helped WSC add approximately 900 modular units to its existing California operations and particular expertise in serving the public education sector.
On May 9, the company announced that it acquired the rental fleet and related assets from Georgia Storage Containers, Inc., enhancing its existing greater Atlanta operation with more than 1,000 storage units.
From January to April, the company closed three acquisitions. The buyout strategy helps WSC reach new customers, expand product and service offerings and create additional revenues and cost synergies opportunities. The company expects more such acquisitions in the rest of 2022.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 13.3% compared with the Zacks Furniture industry’s 0.9% rally in the past six months. The company benefits from continuous product innovation, solid segmental results and transformation of the legacy WillScot business into Mobile Mini's SAP platform. Improved housing market fundamentals in the United States make the company’s near-term outlook encouraging.
Some Better-Ranked Stocks in the Consumer Discretionary Sector
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. VAC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average. The stock has declined 5.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VAC’s current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 19.7% and 131.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). H has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 798.8%, on average. The stock has increased 25.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H’s current financial year sales and EPS indicates growth of 89.1% and 113%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2. CHH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. The stock has declined 3.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHH’s current financial year sales and EPS indicates growth of 25.3% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.