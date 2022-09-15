QIAGEN (QGEN) to Develop Companion Diagnostic for Neuron23

QIAGEN N.V. ( QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) recently signed an agreement with Neuron23 Inc. to develop a companion diagnostic testing for the latter’s brain penetrant leucine-rich repeat kinase (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease. The collaboration combines Neuron23’s leading expertise in drug discovery, data science, and machine learning with QIAGEN’s long-standing experience and global leadership in companion diagnostic development. Neuron23’s drug candidate is currently in the late stages of preclinical development.
The Master Collaboration Agreement requires QIAGEN to create and validate a clinical trial assay that identifies a combination of biomarkers discovered by Neuron23. This is anticipated to predict the responsiveness of Parkinson’s disease to an LRRK2 inhibitor. The agreement also includes options for developing additional companion diagnostics in the future, subject to further clinical development.
The blood-based test from QIAGEN will help identify patients with Parkinson’s disease who might respond to Neuron23’s LRRK2 inhibitor. The clinical development of Neuron23’s LRRK2 inhibitor will be made less risky with creating a companion diagnostic that detects this sub-population of Parkinson’s disease patients. This will help recognize those individuals who might gain from this disease-modifying treatment.
More on the News
QIAGEN’s new assay for the collaboration with Neuron23 will be integrated into a next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow. This workflow will utilize QIAGEN’s Sample to Insight capabilities, including instrumentation, IVD sample preparation, library preparation and bioinformatics. The NextSeq 500 System will be used to develop the workflow as part of the strategic NGS partnership between QIAGEN and Illumina.
The assay will be based on Neuron23’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled drug discovery and biomarker platform. It will target a complex signature of 50 single nucleic polymorphisms (SNPs) for the United States and European populations and eventually other SNPs prevalent in Asian populations.
Per QIAGEN’s management, the latest collaboration demonstrates the rapid momentum precision medicine is gaining in other disease areas apart from oncology. QIAGEN’s expertise in blood- and NGS-based molecular testing from Sample to Insight will allow Neuron23 to conduct a clinical trial for a drug candidate. The candidate might potentially alter the course of an inevitable neurodegenerative disease in a genetically-defined population.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutic market is expected to see a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing drug approvals and a robust pipeline of novel drugs under development for Parkinson’s disease can be attributable to market growth.
Given the market prospects, QIAGEN’s latest collaboration seems well-timed.
Other Notable Developments
In August 2022, QIAGEN launched the QIAstat-Dx Viral Vesicular Panel RUO— the first syndromic test that can distinguish between monkeypox and five other pathogens causing similar symptoms. The novel research use only (RUO) panel is available in cartridge form that can be run on QIAGEN’s QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic testing devices. It is part of the company’s efforts to combat the spread of monkeypox.
The same month, the company expanded its next-generation sequencing portfolio with the launch of QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro Panels and the QIAseq UPXome RNA Library Kit. These new innovations established new standards in preparing samples for identifying their nucleic acid sequences. The QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro Panels halve the library preparation time required for sequencing samples. Meanwhile, the novel low-input kit for RNA sequencing lowers disposable plastics use by 90%.
Share Price Performance
The stock has outperformed its
industry in the past year. It has lost 17% compared with the industry’s 39.6% fall. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, QIAGEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
