Wendy's (WEN) Spruces Up Menu With New Blazin' Baconator

The Wendy's Company ( WEN Quick Quote WEN - Free Report) recently launched the new Blazin' Baconator in Canadian restaurants. The company stated that the item would be added to its Baconic Fall Lineup.
The limited-time menu item features a premium bun with fresh Canadian beef, topped with the caramelized Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese spread and a sweet-heat-seasoned mayo.
With respect to the launch, Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, Wendy's, stated, "The Blazin' Baconator turns up the heat a notch and brings a spicy kick to the Baconator, allowing customers to get the same, original flavours they know and crave but with added spice."
The company stated that the items could be availed using the Wendy's app and via in-restaurant ordering. Also, the items have been made available for ordering through SkipTheDishes and UberEats.
Menu Innovations to Drive Growth
Wendy's is focused on rejuvenating its menu, which is the backbone of the company’s riveting growth potential. It also heavily focuses on seasonal promotions and limited-time offers to boost its top-line performance, as these appeal to regular users and less-frequent guests.
The company continues to focus on Breakfast daypart Offerings to drive incremental sales. During the fiscal second quarter of 2022, the company launched its breakfast offerings in Canada and reported solid performance with respect to the same. Also, it reported strong breakfast performance in the United States. The company has been benefiting from its marketing efforts (buck biscuit promotion and awareness messaging), high-quality offerings, repeat ordering and high customer satisfaction levels. The company expects the breakfast business in the United States to accelerate in 2022 by roughly 10%. By the end of 2022, it anticipates average weekly U.S. breakfast sales to be roughly $3,000 per restaurant. It remains optimistic on the back of promotions and the new French Toast Sticks launch.
In the past year, shares of Wendy's have declined 10.7% compared with the
industry’s 13% fall. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Wendy's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. ( TGLS Quick Quote TGLS - Free Report) , Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ( CBRL Quick Quote CBRL - Free Report) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO Quick Quote ARCO - Free Report) . Tecnoglass sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.4%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 25.5% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 28.2% and 47.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels. Cracker Barrel carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Cracker Barrel has a long-term earnings growth of 6.9%. Shares of the company have increased 27.6% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cracker Barrel's 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 16.3% and 15.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels. Arcos Dorados carries a Zacks Rank #2. Arcos Dorados has a long-term earnings growth of 34.4%. Shares of the company have increased 8.7% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados' 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 27.1% and 104.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels.
In the past year, shares of Wendy's have declined 10.7% compared with the industry’s 13% fall.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Wendy’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) , Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) .
Tecnoglass sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.4%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 25.5% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 28.2% and 47.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Cracker Barrel carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Cracker Barrel has a long-term earnings growth of 6.9%. Shares of the company have increased 27.6% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cracker Barrel’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 16.3% and 15.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Arcos Dorados carries a Zacks Rank #2. Arcos Dorados has a long-term earnings growth of 34.4%. Shares of the company have increased 8.7% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 27.1% and 104.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.