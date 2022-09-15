Back to top

Nucor (NUE) Sees Lower Q3 Earnings on Weaker Steel Mills Profit

Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) has issued a downbeat guidance for the third quarter of 2022. The steel giant projects third-quarter earnings to be between $6.30 and $6.40 per share. This suggests a decline from $9.67 per share in second-quarter 2022 and $7.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.
 
The company expects earnings to decline significantly in the steel mills segment on a sequential comparison basis in the third quarter. The expected decline is due to metal margin contraction and lower shipment volumes, especially at its sheet and plate mills.

Nucor expects its steel products segment to deliver another strong quarter, with earnings roughly in-line with second-quarter 2022. Earnings for the raw materials unit are forecast to be flat on a sequential comparison basis in the third quarter. The company continues to believe that 2022 will be the most profitable year in its history.

Nucor bought back 5.3 million shares at an average price of $122.24 per share during the third quarter. It has repurchased 17.5 million shares year-to-date at an average price of $134.99 per share. It has returned more than $2.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments year to date.

Shares of Nucor are up 9.9% in the past year against a 20.3% decline of the industry.

 

Nucor’s second-quarter 2022 earnings per share marked a new quarterly record. The results were driven by higher sales prices notwithstanding a decline in total steel mills shipments. Its average sales price climbed 44% year over year and also rose 3% sequentially in the second quarter. Nucor noted that its steel products unit benefited from strong demand in non-residential construction markets in the quarter.

U.S. steel prices have witnessed a significant downward correction after surging to roughly $1,500 per short ton in April 2022 due to supply concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. The benchmark hot-rolled coil ("HRC") prices declined more than 45% since their April peak, falling below the $800 per short ton level. The downward drift partly reflects weaker demand. Fears of a recession have also impacted U.S. HRC prices.

