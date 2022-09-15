Infosys (INFY) to Provide Cloud Security Solutions to Bpost

Infosys ( INFY Quick Quote INFY - Free Report) recently collaborated with Bpost (Belgium Post), a postal operator and e-commerce logistics provider headquartered in Brussels, to provide cloud security solutions that will identify and ensure rapid response to suspicious security events.
Joining forces with
Palo Alto Networks ( PANW Quick Quote PANW - Free Report) , Infosys will secure Bpost’s cloud environment by monitoring and utilizing advanced threat hunting capabilities through its Cyber Next solution portfolio.
Infosys Cyber Next, a security-as-a-service ecosystem, enables enterprises to leverage pre-built, scalable infrastructure security platforms that can be extended for enterprise-specific requirements on security monitoring, security analytics, threat intelligence and advanced security controls such as Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), deception technology and malware analysis. It will aid the European parcel operator to enhance its Azure and AWS cloud security posture.
Infosys intends to create robust cyber resilience for mail delivery and e-commerce logistics services of Bpost. For that, it has implemented Palo Alto’s Cortex XSOAR solution, a comprehensive security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform. Its fully automated response playbooks and artificial intelligence-led predictions will protect Bpost from threats and strengthen its cloud security.
Palo Alto’s Cortex XSOAR unifies case management, automation, real-time collaboration and threat intel management to serve security teams across the incident lifecycle. With Cortex XSOAR, security teams build future-proof security operations to reduce mean time to restore and create consistent and audited incident management processes and increase analyst productivity. This will not just accelerate Bpost’s cloud transformation process but also enhance its end-customer experiences.
Infosys has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will aid the company in competing with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.
Recently, the India-based company collaborated with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Per the five-year contract, Infosys will offer end-to-end aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs.
In July, Infosys collaborated with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority to hire 300 workers from the Southeast Asian country over the next three years. The company aims to expand its footprint in Singapore by recruiting professionals from fresh graduates to mature professionals, managers, executives and technicians of both technology and non-technology backgrounds. Infosys Compaz (iCompaz), a joint venture between Infosys and Singapore government’s Temasek Holdings, focused on Digital Transformation for enterprises across industry vertical segments and services, will look after the hiring process.
However, Infosys’ near-term growth prospects are likely to be hurt as organizations are postponing their plans of investing in big and expensive technology products on growing global slowdown concerns amid the current macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions. Moreover, elevated operating expenses related to hiring new employees and sales and marketing strategies to capture more market share are likely to strain margins in the near term.
These, along with the rapid proliferation of customizable Internet-based software, have been hampering Infosys’ traditional outsourcing business. These challenges might weigh on the company’s profitability going ahead.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Infosys has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while Palo Alto has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INFY and PANW have dropped 22.7% and 13.8%, respectively, in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader
Clearfield ( CLFD Quick Quote CLFD - Free Report) and Silicon Laboratories ( SLAB Quick Quote SLAB - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 60 days. Clearfield's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have increased 125.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories' third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 36% to $1.13 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% up to $4.41 per share in the past 60 days. Silicon Laboratories' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have decreased 10.1% in the past year.
