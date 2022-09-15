We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AIG's Corebridge IPO Biggest in 2022 So Far, Fetches $1.7B
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) announced that its Corebridge Financial, Inc. initial public offering (IPO) is priced at $21 per share. The new entity, previously named SAFG Retirement Services, Inc., is starting to trade on Sep 15. AIG expects the offering to conclude on Sep 19.
Out of a total common stock of 645 million, American International is offering 80 million common shares of this majority-owned subsidiary in the IPO. AIG is expected to hold around 78% of the shares, while Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) will hold 9.9%. Gross proceeds from the transaction were around $1.7 billion as the new company fetched a price at the lower end of the marketed range of $21-$24 per share.
The new company is trading under the symbol CRBG on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market value of around $13.6 billion at IPO price. At the second quarter-end, Corebridge Financial had over $350 billion in assets under management and was not expected to raise new capital. Net proceeds from the transaction will likely go to AIG. In the first half of 2022, Corebridge Financial generated $6.4 billion in profits, which more than doubled year over year.
Is the Worst Over?
AIG’s Corebridge is the biggest IPO in the country this year. It can be a turning point for the new listing space, which suffered due to economic uncertainties related to factors like the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and others. Investors are looking forward to a healthier market ahead, following continued market volatility and inflation fears.
Per Bloomberg, less than $20 billion has been raised by 180 companies this year, excluding Corebridge Financial. In 2021, more than 1,000 companies were listed, which fetched around $340 billion, said Bloomberg.
Price Performance
American International’s shares have declined 0.5% in the past year compared with a 14% fall in the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Headquartered in Reno, NV, Employers Holdings provides workers' compensation insurance to businesses operating in hazardous industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EIG’s 2022 earnings has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days.
Based in Los Angeles, CA, Ares Capital specializes in rescue financing of middle-market companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCC’s 2022 earnings indicates 16.3% year-over-year growth.