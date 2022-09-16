We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $125.04, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.
ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $8.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +494.74% and +39.29%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.17% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.07, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.