Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) closed at $42.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 8.12% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 7.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.65 billion, up 2.13% from the year-ago period.
MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $20.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.21% and -1.22%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Altria has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.85, so we one might conclude that Altria is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.