We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Golar LNG (GLNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Golar LNG (GLNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.54, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of carriers for natural gas shipping had lost 2.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 7.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Golar LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Golar LNG is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.95 million, down 38.37% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $350.98 million. These totals would mark changes of -40% and -20.47%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.32% higher within the past month. Golar LNG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.59, which means Golar LNG is trading at a premium to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.