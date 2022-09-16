We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $110.77, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.24 billion, up 14.62% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $83.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.12% and +24.31%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower within the past month. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Walt Disney is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.33, which means Walt Disney is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.