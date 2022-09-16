We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $117.87, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.28% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.95, down 21.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.13 billion, up 8.39% from the prior-year quarter.
JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $126.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.37% and +4.22%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
