AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $106.05, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 0.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMN Healthcare Services is projected to report earnings of $2.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 24.74% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion, which would represent changes of +40.22% and +28.53%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.