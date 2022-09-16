We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) closed at $165.88, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 6.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.19% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 12, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 2.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.83 billion, up 3.18% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $83.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.39% and +5.6%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, PepsiCo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.67, so we one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 3.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.