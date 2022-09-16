We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Datadog (DDOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $95.36, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 11.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $412.63 million, up 52.55% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.5% and +57.68%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Datadog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 123.69 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.02.
Also, we should mention that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 2.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.