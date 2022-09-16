We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $33.13, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 7.58% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.02 billion, up 65.48% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.66 per share and revenue of $31.34 billion, which would represent changes of -1692.31% and +79.53%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% lower within the past month. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.