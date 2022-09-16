We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) closed at $39.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 13.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.1 billion, up 21.48% from the prior-year quarter.
SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $27.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.81% and +18.86%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.6.
Also, we should mention that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
