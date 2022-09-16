We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.61, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 9.04% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.28 billion, up 6.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $68.29 billion, which would represent changes of +9.6% and +6.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Raytheon Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Raytheon Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.25.
Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.