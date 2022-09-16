We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.28, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 2.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 46.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $155.15 million, up 28.19% from the year-ago period.
PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $629.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.33% and +31.51%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Perion Network currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.07.
It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.