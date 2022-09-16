We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) closed at $44.14, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 6.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Wells Fargo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 5.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.72 billion, down 0.62% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $72.93 billion, which would represent changes of -19.19% and -6.53%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Wells Fargo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wells Fargo has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means Wells Fargo is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that WFC has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.