Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112.35, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 4.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Etsy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $560.44 million, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion, which would represent changes of -35.88% and +6.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Etsy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.73, which means Etsy is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.