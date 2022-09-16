We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed at $141.02, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 2.49% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.13 billion, up 2.71% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $81.11 billion, which would represent changes of -14.29% and +1.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, T-Mobile currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.34.
Investors should also note that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
