We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF - Free Report) closed at $34.38, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the distributor of specialty food products had gained 2.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Chefs' Warehouse will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 116.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $593.44 million, up 22.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion, which would represent changes of +2820% and +40.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chefs' Warehouse. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chefs' Warehouse is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chefs' Warehouse has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.47 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.63.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.