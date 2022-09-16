We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) closed at $128.43, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had lost 3.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Take-Two Interactive as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, up 54.96% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $5.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.86% and +71.59%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.41% lower. Take-Two Interactive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Take-Two Interactive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.79.
Also, we should mention that TTWO has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTWO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TTWO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.