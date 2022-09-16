We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryder (R) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Ryder (R - Free Report) closed at $74.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 8.74% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 7.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Ryder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.70, up 45.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.93 billion, up 19.35% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion, which would represent changes of +56.26% and +21.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ryder is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Ryder's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.68.
The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.