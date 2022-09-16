We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) closed at $19.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 6.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Ares Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 4.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $509.21 million, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.27% and +7.66%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% higher. Ares Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.43, which means Ares Capital is trading at a premium to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.