Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $485.08, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 6.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Northrop Grumman as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $6.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.14 billion, up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
NOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.76 per share and revenue of $36.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.39% and +1.92%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Northrop Grumman is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Northrop Grumman's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.58.
Also, we should mention that NOC has a PEG ratio of 8.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NOC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.