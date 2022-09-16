We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Twin Disc (TWIN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Twin Disc (TWIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Twin Disc is one of 228 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Twin Disc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWIN's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, TWIN has returned 10% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 19.3% on average. This means that Twin Disc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Valmont Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Twin Disc belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.5% so far this year, meaning that TWIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Valmont Industries, however, belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +19.6% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Twin Disc and Valmont Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.