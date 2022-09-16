We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 19.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CHRW has gained about 0.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -15% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tsakos Energy (TNP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 155.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy's current year EPS has increased 61.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, C.H. Robinson Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.8% so far this year, so CHRW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Tsakos Energy falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32.1%.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Tsakos Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.