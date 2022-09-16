We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGBD's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CGBD has gained about 1.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.4%. As we can see, Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is City Holding (CHCO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 4.8% year-to-date.
In City Holding's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a member of the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5% so far this year, so CGBD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, City Holding belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 64-stock industry is currently ranked #36. The industry has moved -3.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. and City Holding. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.