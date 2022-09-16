We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Humana (HUM) Surges 8.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Humana (HUM - Free Report) shares soared 8.4% in the last trading session to close at $497.24. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Shares of the company rose after it provided upbeat guidance for both the short and long term. From the previous 2022 adjusted EPS guidance of $24.75, HUM increased the estimate to around $25, signaling a 21% growth from last year. The company also aims for adjusted earnings of $37 per share for 2025, signaling a 14% CAGR over the updated 2022 guidance. With medical costs staying down and COVID-19-related headwinds not materializing so far, it bumped up the guidance.
This health insurer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $6.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%. Revenues are expected to be $22.68 billion, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Humana, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HUM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
