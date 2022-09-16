We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CHRW vs. OMAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Transportation - Services stocks have likely encountered both C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CHRW has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CHRW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.29, while OMAB has a forward P/E of 16.23. We also note that CHRW has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OMAB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.41.
Another notable valuation metric for CHRW is its P/B ratio of 6.50. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OMAB has a P/B of 7.71.
Based on these metrics and many more, CHRW holds a Value grade of B, while OMAB has a Value grade of D.
CHRW stands above OMAB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CHRW is the superior value option right now.