KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) Surges 16.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ - Free Report) shares rallied 16.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.25. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16% loss over the past four weeks.

KANZHUN is benefiting from its efforts to improve service offerings. Expanding user base has been a key catalyst driving BZ's improving prospects.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -46.2%. Revenues are expected to be $170.95 million, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BZ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 9.3% higher at $175.94. MDB has returned -10.9% over the past month.

MongoDB's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.1% over the past month to -$0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -54.6%. MongoDB currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).


