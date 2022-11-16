We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Macy's Q3 Preview: Can The Earnings Streak Continue?
Facing high inflation, the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has struggled in 2022, down more than 20% and lagging behind the general market by a notable margin.
A titan in the realm, Macy’s, Inc. (M - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 17th, before the market open.
Macy's is an omnichannel retail organization with a wide range of merchandise, including men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
Currently, the retail titan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A. How does everything else stack up?
Let’s take a closer look.
Share Performance & Valuation
Year-to-date, Macy’s shares are down roughly 18%, lagging behind the general market’s performance modestly.
However, over the last month, the story has changed dramatically; M shares are up more than 14%, outperforming the S&P 500 by a notable margin.
The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio currently sits at a small 0.2X, well below 0.5X highs in 2021 and representing a steep 81% discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average of 1.2X.
Macy’s sports a Style Score of an A for Value.
Quarterly Estimates
A singular analyst has upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.19 indicating an 85% Y/Y drop in quarterly earnings.
M’s top-line also appears to be undergoing some turbulence; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $5.2 billion suggests roughly a 4.8% decrease in revenue from year-ago sales of $5.4 billion.
Quarterly Performance
Macy’s earnings track record is more than impressive – the company has exceeded earnings and revenue estimates in eleven consecutive quarters.
Just in its latest release, the retailer penciled in a sizable 17.6% EPS beat paired with a 2% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Putting Everything Together
M shares have witnessed adverse price action year-to-date but have outperformed the general market by a fair margin over the last month, indicating that buyers have stepped up.
The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio is on the lower end of the spectrum, representing a sizable discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.
One analyst has upped their earnings outlook as of late, with estimates suggesting Y/Y decreases in revenue and earnings.
The company has been the definition of consistency within its quarterly results, regularly exceeding estimates.
Heading into the release, Macy’s Inc. (M - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of 19%.