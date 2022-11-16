Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Macy's Q3 Preview: Can The Earnings Streak Continue?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Facing high inflation, the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has struggled in 2022, down more than 20% and lagging behind the general market by a notable margin.

A titan in the realm, Macy’s, Inc. (M - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 17th, before the market open.

Macy's is an omnichannel retail organization with a wide range of merchandise, including men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Currently, the retail titan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A. How does everything else stack up?

Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

Year-to-date, Macy’s shares are down roughly 18%, lagging behind the general market’s performance modestly.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, over the last month, the story has changed dramatically; M shares are up more than 14%, outperforming the S&P 500 by a notable margin.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio currently sits at a small 0.2X, well below 0.5X highs in 2021 and representing a steep 81% discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average of 1.2X.

Macy’s sports a Style Score of an A for Value.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

A singular analyst has upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.19 indicating an 85% Y/Y drop in quarterly earnings.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

M’s top-line also appears to be undergoing some turbulence; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $5.2 billion suggests roughly a 4.8% decrease in revenue from year-ago sales of $5.4 billion.

Quarterly Performance

Macy’s earnings track record is more than impressive – the company has exceeded earnings and revenue estimates in eleven consecutive quarters.

Just in its latest release, the retailer penciled in a sizable 17.6% EPS beat paired with a 2% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

M shares have witnessed adverse price action year-to-date but have outperformed the general market by a fair margin over the last month, indicating that buyers have stepped up.

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio is on the lower end of the spectrum, representing a sizable discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.

One analyst has upped their earnings outlook as of late, with estimates suggesting Y/Y decreases in revenue and earnings.

The company has been the definition of consistency within its quarterly results, regularly exceeding estimates.

Heading into the release, Macy’s Inc. (M - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of 19%.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Published in

earnings retail