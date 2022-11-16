We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed at $4.06, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 13.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 16.72% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.
Uranium Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uranium Energy to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%.
UEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $34.69 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -300% and +49.76%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 600% lower. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.