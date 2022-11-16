Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) is the largest gold mining company in the world with many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Absolute Software (ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Banco ntander Brasil (BSBR - Free Report) is a retail and commercial bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - free report >>

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) - free report >>

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance precious-metals