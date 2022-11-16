In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) is the largest gold mining company in the world with many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Absolute Software (ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Banco ntander Brasil (BSBR - Free Report) is a retail and commercial bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.
