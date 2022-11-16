We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:
LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) : This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX - Free Report) : This banking services company with products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
