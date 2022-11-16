Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on S&P 500 Growth & Dividend ETF

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wall Street was moderately downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 0.9%, (DIA - Free Report) lost about 0.60% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.9% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(SPYG - Free Report) : Volume 4.80 Times Average

This S&P 500 growth ETF was under the microscope as about 13.23 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 2.92 million shares and came as SPYG lost 1% in the last trading session. SPYG is up 8.9% in a month’s time.

(DGRO - Free Report) : Volume 5.86 Times Average

This dividend-growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 10.50 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1.91 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DGRO lost 0.73% in the last session. DGRO has gained 12.1% over the past month.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - free report >>

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - free report >>

Published in

etfs