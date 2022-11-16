We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BRP (DOOO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is BRP (DOOO - Free Report) . DOOO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.34. Over the past year, DOOO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.48 and as low as 6.49, with a median of 8.64.
Finally, we should also recognize that DOOO has a P/CF ratio of 7.39. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DOOO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 27.23. Within the past 12 months, DOOO's P/CF has been as high as 9.24 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 7.64.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in BRP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DOOO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.