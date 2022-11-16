We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BJ's Wholesale Club is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BJ has returned about 13.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 33.9%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.6%.
Over the past three months, PowerSchool Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, PowerSchool Holdings falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.4%.
BJ's Wholesale Club and PowerSchool Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.