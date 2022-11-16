DecisionPoint Systems ( DPSI Quick Quote DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven by broad-based strength across both products and services, with 22% growth in Service revenues. Also, the company’s ability to procure products from OEMs and distributors led to customers placing orders with longer lead times, which resulted in a backlog worth $29 million at the end of the quarter. Quarter Details
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share.
Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%.
The top line was driven by broad-based strength across both products and services, with 22% growth in Service revenues. Also, the company’s ability to procure products from OEMs and distributors led to customers placing orders with longer lead times, which resulted in a backlog worth $29 million at the end of the quarter.
Quarter Details
Product revenues (81.6% of total revenues) jumped 46.3% year over year to $21 million.
Service revenues (18.4%) increased 22.1% year over year to $4.7 million.
Operating Details
DecisionPoint’s third-quarter gross profit increased 37.4% year over year to $5.8 million.
Total operating expenses increased 27.7% year over year to $4.3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.3 million from the year-ago figure of $1.3 million.
Operating income came in at nearly $1.5 million compared with operating income of $0.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Sep 30, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $9.447 million compared with $8.5 million as of Jun 30. The company’s long-term debt was $0.14 million compared with $0.10 million as of Jun 30.
Cash flow from operations was $13.9 million compared with $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter.
Guidance
For 2022, the company expects revenues to be between $90 million and $93 million compared with the earlier guidance of $87 million and $90 million, suggesting growth of 36-41% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $6.5 and $7 million compared with the earlier guidance of $4.6 and $5 million.
Other Stocks to Consider
DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) and Jabil (JBL - Free Report) . Arista Networks and Jabil currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Blackbaud carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.33 per share, up 7.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have decreased 0.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, up 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 4%.
Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.9%. Shares of BLKB have declined 28.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.18 per share, rising 3.8% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.
Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 9.3%. Shares of JBL have increased 2.9% in the past year.