DG or TJX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Discount Stores stocks have likely encountered both Dollar General (DG - Free Report) and TJX (TJX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Dollar General and TJX are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that DG has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
DG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.35, while TJX has a forward P/E of 23.48. We also note that DG has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24.
Another notable valuation metric for DG is its P/B ratio of 9. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TJX has a P/B of 15.72.
Based on these metrics and many more, DG holds a Value grade of B, while TJX has a Value grade of C.
DG has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TJX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DG is the superior option right now.