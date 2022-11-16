We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams-Sonoma Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale has struggled in 2022, facing high inflation, down more than 25% and underperforming the general market by a fair margin.
A big-time player in the realm, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) , is slated to unveil Q3 earnings on November 17th, after the market close.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products. Incorporated in 1973, the company has five brands, each of which are operating segments.
Currently, the retailer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A.
How does everything else shape up heading into the release? Let’s take a closer look.
Share Performance & Valuation
WSM shares have nearly traded in line with the general market year-to-date, down roughly 18% vs. the S&P 500’s decline of 17%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Over the last month, however, WSM shares have tacked on a strong 12% in value, easily outpacing the general market’s 7% gain.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The strong price action of WSM shares over the last month indicates that buyers have stepped up in a big way.
WSM shares aren’t expensive; the company’s forward earnings multiple sits at 8.0X, well below its 13.8X five-year median and reflecting a sizable 67% discount relative to its Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector.
Further, the company sports a Value Style Score of an A.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly Estimates
Two analysts have upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $3.78 indicating a 14% Y/Y uptick in quarterly earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s top-line is in solid standing also; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $2.2 billion suggests a 5.3% Y/Y increase.
Quarterly Performance
Williams-Sonoma has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 19 consecutive quarters. Just in its latest release, the company registered a 9.3% bottom-line beat.
Revenue results have also been mightily strong; WSM has exceeded sales expectations in nine of its last ten quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Putting Everything Together
WSM shares reside in the red year-to-date but have easily outpaced the general market over the last month.
The company’s shares aren’t expensive, with its forward earnings multiple well beneath its five-year median and Zacks sector average.
Analysts have primarily been bullish in their earnings outlook, with estimates indicating Y/Y increases in both revenue and earnings.
WSM has consistently exceeded quarterly estimates, chaining together a long streak of bottom-line beats.
Heading into the release, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of -1.2%.