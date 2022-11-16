The TJX Companies, Inc. Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale has struggled in 2022, facing high inflation, down more than 25% and underperforming the general market by a fair margin.
A widely-known company in the realm, The TJX Companies (
TJX Quick Quote TJX - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 16 th, before the market open.
The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach a wide range of consumers.
Currently, the retailer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a B. How does everything else stack up heading into the release? Let’s take a closer look.
Share Performance & Valuation
TJX shares have been a brighter spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022, up a marginal 0.8% but outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Over the last month, the story has remained the same; TJX shares have widely outperformed the S&P 500, tacking on more than 14% in value.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The relatively strong price action of TJX shares in 2022 indicates that buyers have defended shares at a much higher level than most, undoubtedly a positive.
TJX shares trade at a 1.7X forward price-to-sales ratio, slightly above the 1.6X five-year median and representing a 39% premium relative to its Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector.
The company carries a Value Style Score of a C.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly Estimates
Analysts have had mixed reactions for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with a singular downward and upward earnings estimate revision. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.80 indicates a Y/Y decrease in earnings of roughly 4.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s top-line appears to be undergoing a marginal amount of turbulence also; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $12.3 billion suggests a decline of 2% from year-ago quarterly sales of $12.5 billion.
Quarterly Performance
TJX has primarily exceeded bottom-line estimates, surpassing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in five of its last six quarters. Just in its latest print, the retailer penciled in a 3% earnings beat.
Top-line results have left some to be desired as of late; TJX has fallen short of revenue expectations in three of its last four quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Putting Everything Together
TJX shares have outperformed the S&P 500 across several timeframes in 2022, indicating that buyers have been present.
The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio sits above its Zacks sector average and just a tick above its five-year median.
Analysts have had mixed reactions for the quarter to be reported, with estimates indicating a Y/Y decline in earnings and revenue.
TJX has consistently exceeded bottom-line estimates, but revenue results have come in under expectations repeatedly as of late.
Heading into the release, The TJX Companies, Inc. (
TJX Quick Quote TJX - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of 0.6%.
Image: Bigstock
