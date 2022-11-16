Back to top

Palo Alto Networks Q1 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has fallen on hard times in 2022 amid a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve, down more than 30% and widely underperforming the S&P 500.

A company that many are familiar with, Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 17th, after the market close.

Palo Alto Networks offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities worldwide.

Currently, PANW sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an overall VGM Score of a C.

How does the company stack up heading into the print? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

PANW shares have been relatively strong year-to-date, down 12% vs. the S&P 500’s 17% decline.

Over the last month, however, PANW shares have lagged the S&P 500, up roughly 3% vs. the S&P 500’s 7% gain.

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio sits on the higher end of the spectrum at 7.1X, below its 7.5X five-year median but representing a 143% premium relative to its Zacks sector average.

PANW carries a Value Style Score of a D.

Quarterly Estimates

One analyst has upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.68 suggesting a Y/Y uptick in earnings of a strong 23.5%.

The company’s top-line is in rock-solid health also; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $1.6 billion indicates a 24% improvement from year-ago quarterly sales of roughly $1.3 billion.

Quarterly Performance

PANW is on a blazing-hot earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS and Sales Estimates in ten consecutive quarters.

Just in its latest release, the company registered a 5.3% EPS beat paired with a 0.4% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Putting Everything Together

PANW shares have outperformed the general market year-to-date but have modestly lagged over the last month.

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio is on the higher end of the spectrum, typical of stocks with a high-growth nature.

One analyst has upped their earnings outlook, with estimates suggesting sizable Y/Y upticks in both revenue and earnings.

PANW has been the definition of consistency, chaining together a long streak of exceeding both revenue and earnings estimates.

Heading into the release, Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) paired with an overall VGM Score of a B.


