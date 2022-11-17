We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is OI Glass (OI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is OI Glass (OI - Free Report) . OI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.63 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.15. Over the past year, OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.56 and as low as 5.66, with a median of 6.73.
Investors will also notice that OI has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 6.36. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 1.17.
Another notable valuation metric for OI is its P/B ratio of 1.77. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.35. Over the past year, OI's P/B has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.99.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.
Finally, investors should note that OI has a P/CF ratio of 2.45. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. OI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.50. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's P/CF has been as high as 3.78 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.80.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OI Glass is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OI feels like a great value stock at the moment.