Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Harley-Davidson (HOG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Harley-Davidson is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 125 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Harley-Davidson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, HOG has moved about 25.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -38.7%. This means that Harley-Davidson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.5% year-to-date.
In Paccar's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Harley-Davidson belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 44.5% this year, meaning that HOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Paccar is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Harley-Davidson and Paccar. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.