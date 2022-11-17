We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ardmore Shipping is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 55.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ASC has returned 314.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 13.3% on average. This means that Ardmore Shipping is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 199.7%.
For International Seaways, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 64.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Ardmore Shipping is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.8% so far this year, so ASC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ardmore Shipping and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.