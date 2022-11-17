We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
O'Reilly Automotive is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 227 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. O'Reilly Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ORLY has gained about 16.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -23.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, O'Reilly Automotive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.7%.
The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers' current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, O'Reilly Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.2% so far this year, so ORLY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Sprouts Farmers falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.6%.
O'Reilly Automotive and Sprouts Farmers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.