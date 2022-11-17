We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Berkshire Hathaway B is a member of our Finance group, which includes 885 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BRK.B has gained about 3.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -11.6%. This means that Berkshire Hathaway B is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.3%.
Over the past three months, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.4% so far this year, so BRK.B is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #58. The industry has moved -5.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Berkshire Hathaway B and Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.