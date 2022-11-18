We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Biogen (BIIB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Biogen (BIIB - Free Report) . BIIB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Investors will also notice that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BIIB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 5.21. Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB's PEG has been as high as 2.19 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.19.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BIIB has a P/S ratio of 4.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 8.28.
If you're looking for another solid Medical - Biomedical and Genetics value stock, take a look at Puma Biotechnology (PBYI - Free Report) . PBYI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Shares of Puma Biotechnology currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 36.22, and its PEG ratio is 1.27. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 89.72 and 5.21.
Over the last 12 months, PBYI's P/E has been as high as 11,278.35, as low as -1,712.70, with a median of 16.78, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.35, as low as 1.17, with a median of 1.27.
Furthermore, Puma Biotechnology holds a P/B ratio of 6.99 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.01. PBYI's P/B has been as high as 20.77, as low as -54.16, with a median of 5.57 over the past 12 months.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Biogen and Puma Biotechnology are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BIIB and PBYI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.